Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
