Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

