IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. 2,807,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,120,807. The firm has a market cap of $393.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

