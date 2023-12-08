IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.22. 165,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

