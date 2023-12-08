IFP Advisors Inc Has $11.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,358 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.