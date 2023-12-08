IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 792,090 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

