IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 117 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 415,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $262.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

