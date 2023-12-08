IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 335.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,854 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,640,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

