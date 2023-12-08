Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $40,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.57 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

