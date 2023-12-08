Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.26.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.