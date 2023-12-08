Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Increased by Riposte Capital LLC

Riposte Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 6.7% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riposte Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 140,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

