Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.20% of Inhibrx worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INBX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.80. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. Analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

