Insider Buying: Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Purchases £147,481.68 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle acquired 27,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($186,284.80).

Beazley Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 542 ($6.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,387.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 290.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40. Beazley plc has a 12-month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 541.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 556.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.75) to GBX 860 ($10.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.74) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 845.14 ($10.68).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

