Insider Buying: SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Insider Acquires 66,000 Shares of Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) insider Donald Emmi bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 361,697 shares in the company, valued at $314,676.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SHFS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.12.
SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 60.58% and a negative net margin of 340.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.
