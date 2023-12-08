Insider Buying: SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Insider Acquires 66,000 Shares of Stock

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) insider Donald Emmi bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 361,697 shares in the company, valued at $314,676.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SHF Trading Up 2.9 %

SHFS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SHF Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.12.

Get SHF alerts:

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHF had a negative return on equity of 60.58% and a negative net margin of 340.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

About SHF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SHF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in SHF by 624.9% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,163,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,003,350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SHF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SHF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.