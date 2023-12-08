Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Buys 155,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 155,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.31 per share, with a total value of C$513,050.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 220,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$822,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 10,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 60,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$205,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$313.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.