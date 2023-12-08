Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $129,658.16 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,143.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

