Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $209,364.12 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Rong Zhou sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $209,364.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.