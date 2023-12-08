Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells 54,477 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 54,477 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $211,370.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 47,756 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $204,395.68.

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 27,631 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $106,103.04.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 49,508 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $139,612.56.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 24,809 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $80,381.16.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Jonathan Bornstein sold 143,516 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $627,164.92.

AMPX stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $342.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.94. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. Equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

