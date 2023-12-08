Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells $108,378.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 5,400 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $108,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.65. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

