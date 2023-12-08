Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 25,126 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares in the company, valued at $55,309,073.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

