Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Sells 5,697 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 5,697 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $131,031.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $247,170.00.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -202.55 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PowerSchool by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

