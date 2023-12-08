Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $298,750.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $298,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,151. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joy Driscoll Durling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Joy Driscoll Durling sold 5,226 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $292,394.70.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after acquiring an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

