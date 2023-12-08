Insider Selling: Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Sells 7,511 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$684.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.26.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.8601093 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGY shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

