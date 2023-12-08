Insider Selling: Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Senior Officer Sells 7,511 Shares of Stock

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46.
Surge Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$684.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Surge Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.26.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.8601093 EPS for the current year.
Surge Energy Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on SGY shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.
Read Our Latest Report on Surge Energy
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.