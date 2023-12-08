Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $221,100.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,908.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $141,750.00.

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.40. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

