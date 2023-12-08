Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 246,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

