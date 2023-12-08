Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $5.11 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $61.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00011710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 510,298,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,913,256 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

