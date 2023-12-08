Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $568.26. The company had a trading volume of 181,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

