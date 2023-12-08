Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $311.56 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.04 and a 200-day moving average of $305.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

