Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Raised to $9.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

IREN stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Iris Energy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

