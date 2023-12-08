iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.04. iRobot has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

About iRobot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iRobot by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 680,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,516.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 646,640 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,055,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in iRobot by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

