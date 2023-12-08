iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
iRobot Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.04. iRobot has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.49.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
