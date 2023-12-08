iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,093 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,271,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,686,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2889 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

