iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Holdings Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,546 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGIB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 895,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,489. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
