iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.75

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 3456853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

