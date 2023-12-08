iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.40

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 586126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

