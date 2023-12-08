iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises about 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 633,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 488,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,570,000 after buying an additional 290,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGV traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $390.45. The stock had a trading volume of 569,207 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.11. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

