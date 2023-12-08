iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $185.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

