Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $132,663.48 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.6 %

JACK stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 56,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

