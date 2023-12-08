Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4,981.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 107,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 252,067 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of J traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,154. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

