Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.50.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $119.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

