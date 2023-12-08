Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

ZNTL stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.57. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.