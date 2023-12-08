Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4853 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.