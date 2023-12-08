John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $29.75

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $29.03. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 7,542 shares traded.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
