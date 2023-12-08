John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $29.75

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.75, but opened at $29.03. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 7,542 shares traded.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

