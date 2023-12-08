Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.76. The company had a trading volume of 421,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day moving average is $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

