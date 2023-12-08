Jordan Park Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 727,589 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

