JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 290

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTA. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

