Justin D. Sheets Sells 10,961 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) VP Justin D. Sheets sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,034.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,481.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matrix Service Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $260.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.23 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 792.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

