Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kadant worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kadant by 70.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,177 shares in the company, valued at $916,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 454 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $99,453.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $844,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $265.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $272.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

