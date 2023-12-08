KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ KALV opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.