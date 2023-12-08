KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ KALV opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
In related news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
