Kellanova (NYSE:K) Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9,377.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kellanova worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,098,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of K opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.