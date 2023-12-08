KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Decreased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.97.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

