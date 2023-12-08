Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

